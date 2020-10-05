Unidentified men kill Ahmadi professor in Peshawar: Jamaat’s spokesperson

Unidentified men killed on Monday an Ahmadi professor in Peshawar, a spokesperson for Jamaat Ahmadiyya said.

Professor Naeemuddin Khan Khattak was attacked when he was on his way home after finishing his classes at Peshawar’s Superior College, the spokesperson said.

The 56-year-old academic held a PhD in Zoology.

The police confirmed the murder, saying that the professor was attacked by unidentified motorcyclists on Dora Road.

They said they had lodged a case after shifting his body to a hospital for autopsy.