Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Two Okara men arrested for beating up, torturing resident

Posted: Oct 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two Okara men arrested for beating up, torturing resident

Photo: Javed Sikander

Two men were arrested for torturing a man in Okara’s Depalpur, the police said on Thursday.

The suspects identified as Muazzam and Danish. They had called the victim to their dera and then beat him up with stones, sticks, punches and kicks.

According to the police, the suspects thought that the man had said things about them behind their backs and wanted to take revenge. Action was taken against them after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video shows more than two men beating up the complainant.

An FIR has been registered and the police have began a search operation to arrest the other men as soon as possible.

