Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Two children killed in Rahim Yar Khan stray dog attack

Posted: Oct 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Two children died after they were attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday.

According to residents, the incident took place near the Aabe Hayat police station. “The children were playing on the streets when the dogs suddenly attacked them,” a neighbour said.

He added that the boys had sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Related: What to do if a dog bites you

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from the city commissioner immediately.

