Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

‘No state institution behind treason case against Nawaz’

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘No state institution behind treason case against Nawaz’

Photo: File

The treason case against former premier Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders was not filed at the behest of any state institution, the Lahore police explained in a statement Tuesday.

The FIR at the Shahdara police station was registered on the complaint of a citizen named Badar Rasheed, according to a Lahore police spokesperson. It included the sections that the case merited.

The police would ensure the provision of justice in the case, the spokesperson added.

The FIR contains sections 120 (when two or more persons agree to do an illegal act), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by Section 121), 123A (condemnation of the creation of the State, and advocacy of abolition of its sovereignty), 124 (assaulting President, Governor, etc with intention to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power), 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code, as well as section 10 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

Senior PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Khawaja Asif, Ameer Muqam, Khurram Dastagir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq and others have been nominated in the FIR too.

The Lahore police denied rumours suggesting that the FIR was lodged at the behest of the state or any of its institutions.

The clarification by the Lahore police came after Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the prime minister was unaware of the complaint and expressed his displeasure over it.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan was unaware of any such FIR, when I informed him about it, he expressed extreme displeasure,” Chaudhry tweeted.

But PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah believes that PM’s displeasure over the case was not enough.

“What action did the prime minister take against the ones who registered the case,” Sanaullah asked. “Just a tweet by Fawad Chaudhry does not make things right.”

The complainant, Badar Rasheed, has also contested election for the union council chairman seat on PTI’s ticket.

He has had multiple cases registered against him for possessing firearms, drugs, intervening in government affairs and attempted murder.

Tell us what you think:

