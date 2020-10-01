Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns imposed in multiple Karachi neighbourhoods

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Photo: Online

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday):

  • The Sindh government has started taking action against restaurants and hotels violating coronavirus SOPs in Karachi after the number of cases reported in the city spiked. Smart lockdowns have also been imposed in some areas.
  • The United States Embassy in Islamabad will resume its student visa service in the capital and at the US Consulate in Karachi.
  • Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the Punjab Rozgar Scheme today. Under the scheme, businesses affected by the coronavirus will be given loans from Rs100,000 to Rs10 million.
  • A meeting of PML-N’s Central Working Committee will be held in Lahore.
  • A combined investigation team of the Federal Investigation Agency has summoned PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shahbaz in money laundering and sugar mills corruption cases. Salman will not be able to appear in court as he’s not in Pakistan.
  • The Sindh government has ordered schools to collect 80% fees from April to September.
  • Petrol will not get more expensive from October 1. The price of diesel has been reduced by Rs2.40.
  • A hearing of the Toshakhana reference will be held today against former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gillani.

