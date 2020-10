Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday today on the urs of Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. Schools and government offices will remain closed.

A meeting of all the 12 opposition parties in the APC will be held. It will decide the schedule and road map of anti-government rallies from October to December.

The body of a two-year-old boy missing for over two days was found in Lahore’s Johar town. The toddler went missing from a wedding in Shera Kot. The suspects are still on the run.

After the number of coronavirus cases in Karachi increased, the city’s administration imposed a micro smart lockdowns in multiple areas of the city. Wearing masks is compulsory and people in the area are advised not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. A number of restaurants in Clifton and Defence were also sealed over failure to implement SOPs.

The SSGC has announced that CNG stations in Sindh supplying natural gas will be closed throughout the winter. However, those stations that supply RLNG will not face any loadshedding.

People across the country have complained that the prices of essentials goods, such as lentils and flour, have increased.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday had an ISI DG asked him to step down as the premier, he would have immediately demanded his resignation.