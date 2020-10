Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

After assessing the spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the NCOC issued new SOPs for marriage halls in Pakistan. The halls will be allowed to remain open till 10pm and host events for two hours.

World Mental Health Day is being celebrated across the world today.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar will approach the Lahore High Court for a protective bail in a sedition case against him for “provoking the people against the State and its institutions.”

An accountability court in Lahore will hear the Ashiana Iqbal Housing reference. PML-N’s Ahmed Cheema and Shahid Shafiq will appear before the court.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued instructions to block video sharing app TikTok in Pakistan. The authority said that they have taken the decision after receiving complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app.

Members and supporters of the PTI will rally in Rawalpindi today. This rally comes before opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement starts its anti-government rallies across the country.

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah will visit the ground where the PDM’s first rally will be held in Gujranwala. He will also address the media.