Sunday, October 4, 2020  | 15 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: PPP to rally against MQM in Karachi

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PPP to rally against MQM in Karachi

Photo: File

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • Floods in multiple districts of Sindh such as Mirpurkhas and Umerkot have left people in a bad state. Residents have not received rations for days and are forced to spend their days in the wild.
  • The MQM will rally in Hyderabad against the problems faced by the residents of Sindh. The party says without getting rid of the PPP, Sindh can never prosper.
  • The PPP will rally in Karachi from Ayesha Manzil to Empress Market against the MQM today.
  • The federal government has decided to operate local trains on the tracks of the Karachi Circular Railway. Local trains will run from the city station to Wazir Mansion. The project will begin in the next two months.
  • After 2010, the purchase of cement has increased to one million tonnes.
  • ICYMI: The joint opposition unanimously elected on Saturday Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the president of Pakistan Democratic Movement — an alliance of opposition parties against the PTI government.

