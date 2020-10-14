Today’s outlook: Local sales tax on sugar removed, ECC meets

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

The prime suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case has been arrested and sent to jail on a 14-day remand. An anti-terrorism court has ordered his identification parade to be conducted.

The Karachi Ulema Committee has announced a “peaceful” countrywide strike on Friday against the killing of Maulana Adil Khan, the slain principal of Karachi’s Jamia Farooqia, and his driver.

Prime Minister’s adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, in an interview with Indian media outlet The Wire, said India had expressed a desire for conversation with Pakistan but the country will only allow it on some conditions. This involved including Kashmir as a third party.

The opposition has confirmed that the PDM will hold its rally in Gujranwala on October 16 despite the government’s efforts to stop it. PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah said if the rally is stopped, protests will be held across Punjab.

There was an argument regarding increasing food prices in the country in the meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday. Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that inflation was the biggest enemy of the government. On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to monitor the situation himself.

The Federal Board of Revenue has removed the local sales tax on sugar in a bid to bring down the prices of the commodity.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq has announced that the party will observe a solidarity day with Karachi today.

An accountability court in Lahore will hear the Paragon case against the Khawaja brothers.

The Economic Coordination Committee will meet and discuss a four-point agenda.