Today’s outlook: Karachi gets homeless shelters, ECC to discuss subsidies

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

The Pakistan Navy’s Change of Command Ceremony is being held at PNS Zafar in Islamabad.

The process to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ‘wanted’ will begin today. The Islamabad High Court will also hear his appeals in the case.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz will visit Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum in Karachi and address the media later.

The federal government has decided to build five shelter homes in Karachi. They will provide free food twice a day and beds.

A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be presided over by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Sheikh. A subsidy on the production of essential food items and new licenses for RNLG stations will be discussed.

A session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly will be held. It will discuss the provision of subsidised electricity to industries and reforming laws for the sugar cane board.

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair will visit the Shahdara police station today and submit responses in the treason case lodged against him and other party members.