Wednesday, October 7, 2020  | 18 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Karachi gets homeless shelters, ECC to discuss subsidies

Posted: Oct 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Karachi gets homeless shelters, ECC to discuss subsidies

Photo: File

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

  • The Pakistan Navy’s Change of Command Ceremony is being held at PNS Zafar in Islamabad.
  • The process to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ‘wanted’ will begin today. The Islamabad High Court will also hear his appeals in the case.
  • Information Minister Shibli Faraz will visit Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum in Karachi and address the media later.
  • The federal government has decided to build five shelter homes in Karachi. They will provide free food twice a day and beds.
  • A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be presided over by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Sheikh. A subsidy on the production of essential food items and new licenses for RNLG stations will be discussed.
  • A session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly will be held. It will discuss the provision of subsidised electricity to industries and reforming laws for the sugar cane board.
  • PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair will visit the Shahdara police station today and submit responses in the treason case lodged against him and other party members.

