Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet today. The country’s financial and economic matters will be discussed.

An anti-terrorism court will hear bail petitions of PML-N’s Captain (retired) Safdar Awan, Rana Sanaullah and others in the NAB office attack case.

PM Khan has expressed his lack of knowledge and disappointment over the treason case lodged against PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Lahore. Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that such policies were not implemented in the PTI government.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will stage its first anti-government rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

The urs celebrations of Persian mystic and preacher Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh will begin today. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is expected to attend.