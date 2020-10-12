Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Dhabeji water line bursts, crackdown against hoarders

Posted: Oct 12, 2020
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

  • The Punjab Assembly will meet today. PML-N’s estranged member of the assembly, Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri, will also attend it.
  • Disgruntled PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari announced Sunday that he will organize a rally against the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Gujranwala on October 16. He said that his life was in danger and if something happens to him the party will be responsible for it.
  • The government will form strategies to curb the hike in food prices across the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also called in a meeting of the Tiger Force regarding the crack down on hoarders.
  • Former president Asif Zardari was taken to a hospital in Karachi after he felt “unwell” on Sunday evening, PPP said in a statement. Multiple tests of the leader were conducted.
  • PML-N members will protest in multiple parts of the country against the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif.
  • The Karachi Ulema Committee has given the government and state institutions an ultimatum of 48 hours in the murder case of Jamia Faoorqia’s Maulana Adil Khan. It said that if perpetrators are not arrested, a strike and sit-ins will be conducted. The cleric and his driver were shot dead in Karachi on Saturday night.
  • The Punjab Nanbai Association has warned of an increase in the price of roti. The association’s chairperson said that the government did not provide them flour at promised rates.
  • Due to a power breakdown at the Dhabeji Pumping Station, the water supply line has burst at two locations leading to a water shortage in the city. The repair work has begun.

