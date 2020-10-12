Today’s outlook: Dhabeji water line bursts, crackdown against hoarders

PML-N members will protest in multiple parts of the country against the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif.
The Karachi Ulema Committee has given the government and state institutions an ultimatum of 48 hours in the murder case of Jamia Faoorqia’s Maulana Adil Khan. It said that if perpetrators are not arrested, a strike and sit-ins will be conducted. The cleric and his driver were shot dead in Karachi on Saturday night.
The Punjab Nanbai Association has warned of an increase in the price of roti. The association’s chairperson said that the government did not provide them flour at promised rates.
Due to a power breakdown at the Dhabeji Pumping Station, the water supply line has burst at two locations leading to a water shortage in the city. The repair work has begun.
