Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

The prime suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case, Abid Malhi, was arrested after 33 days on Monday. He will be presented before an anti-terrorism court for a remand.

The trial against former president Asif Ali Zardari in the fake accounts case will begin. The National Accountability Bureau will present four of Zardari’s accomplices and 67 other witnesses in the court.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the Federal Cabinet meeting today. He will discuss the opposition’s anti-government movement and 12 other agendas in the meeting.

The Financial Action Task Force International Cooperation Review Group will start reviewing on Tuesday Pakistan’s progress on regulations in curbing money laundering and terror financing. The report and proposal for Pakistan will be submitted to FATF, which will hold another meeting in Paris from October 21 to 23 to decide whether or not to remove Pakistan from its grey list.

The Islamabad High Court will hear the bail appeal of PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari’s personal secretary Rukhsana Bangash.

British Airways has begun its flights to Lahore. The airline’s first flight BA-259 landed in Lahore from Heathrow at 5am.