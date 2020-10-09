Today’s outlook: Bilawal press conference, National Bank ATM hacked

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

Members of the PPP will meet at the Peoples Secretariat today in Karachi to discuss the preparations regarding the rally organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement in the city on October 18. PPP’s Nafisa Shah and Aajiz Dhamra will address the media.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the media from Bilawal House at 5pm.

World Post Day is being celebrated across the globe today.

It is suspected that an ATM machine of the National Bank of Pakistan was hacked.

A toddler was raped and murdered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda a day after she was reported missing.

ICYMI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that former FIA DG Bashir Memon had exposed the victimization of political opponents by the government. He was addressing a convention of PML-N parliamentarians and ticket-holders via video link from London.