Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will appear before an accountability court in the fake accounts case. The politician will appear before the court after taking advice from his legal team.

Madrassa registration offices have been established in all four provinces for the registration of new madrassas.

A hearing of the Ashiana Housing case will be held at an accountability court in Lahore. PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahmed Cheema have been summoned.

The Islamabad High Court will hear a petition on placing restrictions on the speeches of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. He was accused of speaking against the establishment in his previous speeches.

President Arif Alvi will leave for an official visit to Kuwait. He will also pay his condolences on the death of Kuwait ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear cases at Peshawar’s Supreme Court Registry till Thursday.

Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed will visit the carriage factory in Islamabad. He will also inspect the carriages and coaches being prepared for the Karachi Circular Railway.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will arrange an anti-government rally in Quetta on October 18.

PM Khan is celebrating his 68th birthday today.