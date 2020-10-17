Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Three officers sacked for Rs4.1m corruption at Multan post offices

Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Three officers at six post offices in Multan were sacked on charges of corruption of Rs4.1 million in the department, the Excise and Taxation Department revealed.

The suspects used to take car token fees from residents but never transferred the money to the post office accounts.

According to Excise and Tax Officer Sheikh Arif, the crime was proved by an inquiry committee formed to investigate the matter. “The corruption took place in the collection of tokens and professional tax.”

He said that following this, the registration of 380 post office vehicles has been cancelled.

Following the investigation, residents demanded that strict action be taken against corrupt officers.

To this, Chief Post Officer Fayyaz Meekhan said lamented that people were facing these problems. “We will ensure that such incidents don’t take place in the future.”

