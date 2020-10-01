FIR registered in Thar teenager gang-rape, blackmail case

An FIR was registered on Thursday against four men in the case of a teenager who was gang-raped in 2019 and allegedly died by suicide in Tharparkar on Wednesday after her rapists blackmailed her with the video of her 2019 rape.

The 17-year-old was being blackmailed by the rapists. They were out on bail.

Her body was found in a deep well in Dalan Jo Tarr near Tharparkar’s Chelhar. Her body was retrieved by villagers and shifted to Civil Hospital, Mithi for a post-mortem.

Her relatives told the media that she was raped by three men on July 12, 2019. They said the rapists had been blackmailing her.

At the time, the Chelhar police had registered an FIR against Adam Dal, Qaboool Rahimoon and Sawai Mal Meghwar on charges of rape. The Chelhar police, on the orders of Tharparkar SSP Hassab Sardar Niazi, arrested Adam Dal after the girl’s death. A fresh case was registered on Thursday on the complaint of the girl’s father.

It was registered under sections 376, 322 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the FIR, the girl’s father she took her own life after getting death threats and being blackmailed. He said she was again forced to go to the house of Adam Dal, the prime suspect, in the middle of the night when her family was fast asleep.

He said she went to Dal’s house to tell him to stop blackmailing her and to delete the videos and pictures him and his accomplices had taken when they raped her in 2019.

The FIR said his daughter was gang raped again when she went to visit Dal. It said the rapists forced her to kill herself.

The father said the accused were out on bail and threatening them to withdraw the case before their next hearing on October 15 in a district and sessions court in Mithi.

The girl’s movement to the house of the accused was verified by the police with help from experts. They verified her footprints from the imprints on sand from the house to a nearby well where she had jumped. The father, however, did not mention the names of the two others accused of raping the teenager. Sawai Mal Meghwar and Qabool Rahimoon were nominated in the earlier FIR of the 2019 gang-rape.

Members of the civil society, rights activists and people from the Mehwar community staged on Thursday rallies in Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and other towns to protest the indifference and delay of the police in arresting the culprits.

Jhaman Misrani, Barkat Bajeer, Mohin Meghwar, Goutam and other leaders of the protesting people demanded a thorough investigation be launched. They said other similar cases where teenagers were forced to take their own life should be investigated and the culprits arrested immediately. They said the case should be sent to an anti-terrorism court for the summary trial.

SHO Mushtaq Malik said the police have started conducting raids to arrest the men nominated in the new FIR. He said Dal was sent to Civil Hospital, Mithi for a DNA test sample.

In July, 2019, the men had kidnapped and gang-raped the then 16-year-old girl and filmed it.

Then Tharparkar SSP Abdullah Ahmedyar had addressed a press conference at the time and said that Sawai Meghwar, the prime suspect, had “picked up” the girl from outside her home in the village and took her to his empty house where he and his accomplices gang-raped her.

The Chelhar police station SHO said that the initial medical examination conducted by doctors at Civil Hospital Mithi had confirmed the assault.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

Mind Organisation 042 35761999

Umang 0317 4288665

Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139

Baat Karo 0335 5743344

Taskeen 0332 5267936

Rooh 0333 3337664

Rozan 0800-22444

OpenCounseling 042 35761999