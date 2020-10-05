Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Thar protests police inaction in rape-suicide case investigations

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Thar protests police inaction in rape-suicide case investigations

Rights activists, workers from different political parties and several others staged a sit-in to protest the Tharparkar police’s negligence in the investigation of the rape and suicide of two teenage girls in the district.

The protest was held at Kashmir Chowk in Mithi. Protesters demanded the police investigate the suspected suicides.

The bodies of two teenage girls were found recently. They were both raped and reportedly died by suicide.

Mohammad Khan Loond, Tulsi Balani, Asharaf Dars, Irshad Kumbhar, Kishwar Jagani and other protest leaders said the bodies of the two girls who were raped and later died by suicide were found in recent weeks.

The incidents happened in Dalan Jo Tarr near Chelhar town and Kunral village near Diplo.

“A teenage girl in Kunral village was raped by an identified influential person and ended up taking her life when she became pregnant,” the protesters said.

They demanded a judicial probe into both incidents. They said that over 80 per cent of suicide cases were actually murders but the police doesn’t bother registering FIRS because of pressure from influential figures.

Suicides cases have been increasing at an alarming rate and need special attention especially due to the major Thar Coal project near Islamkot, they said, adding that a team of experts should be sent to Thar to meet the families of the victims and survivors.

Protests are expected to be held in every town of the district till their demands are met. 

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

