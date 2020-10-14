Keep check on sugar, wheat hoarding: foreign minister tells provinces

He told businesspersons hoarding is ‘unislamic’

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says the federal government should stabilise the prices of essential goods, such as wheat and sugar, but it cannot do it alone.

In a press conference on Wednesday, he said the provincial governments should also play their role by keeping a check on hoarding.

The foreign minister had a message for businesspersons too - hoarding of essential goods is unislamic and unethical. He asked them to “refrain” from hoarding.

He said hoarding will not benefit in making windfall profits since the federal government has made arrangements for wheat and sugar. However, he added that the government should also review prices when the Economic Coordination Committee meets on Monday since they were lesser than the international market prices.

The cost of production, he said, has also increased the prices and they need to be revised.

