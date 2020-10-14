Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Keep check on sugar, wheat hoarding: foreign minister tells provinces

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
He told businesspersons hoarding is ‘unislamic’

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says the federal government should stabilise the prices of essential goods, such as wheat and sugar, but it cannot do it alone.

In a press conference on Wednesday, he said the provincial governments should also play their role by keeping a check on hoarding.

The foreign minister had a message for businesspersons too - hoarding of essential goods is unislamic and unethical. He asked them to “refrain” from hoarding.

He said hoarding will not benefit in making windfall profits since the federal government has made arrangements for wheat and sugar. However, he added that the government should also review prices when the Economic Coordination Committee meets on Monday since they were lesser than the international market prices.

The cost of production, he said, has also increased the prices and they need to be revised.

Watch this video to see what else the FM said about the increasing inflation in Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
inflation Pakistan SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.