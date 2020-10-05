Three-day urs of sufi saint Shah Inayat kick-starts in Sujawal

The annual urs celebrations of Sufi saint and land reformer Shah Inayat Shaheed started on Monday in Jhok Sharif in Sujawal district to commemorate his 312th death anniversary.

Shah Inayat is revered for his famous slogan “Jo kherey so khaye”, which translates to he who tills has the foremost right to eat.

He is considered to be the first land reformer of the sub-continent and was executed by Mughal rulers in the early 18th century when he resisted feudalism in Thatta and other areas of Sindh. It is commonly claimed that he was the first land reformer to have raised a voice for oppressed peasants and laid down his life for their rights.

Attahullah Satari, the custodian of Shah Inayat’s shrine, inaugurated the three-day urs celebrations and laid a floral wreath on the sufi saint’s grave while singing traditional sufi songs.

The district administration of Sujawal has announced a holiday on Monday to facilitate those who want to pay homage to the sufi saint.

A large number of devotees from within the country and abroad thronged the shrine of Shah Inayat to pay their respects.