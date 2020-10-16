Friday, October 16, 2020  | 27 Safar, 1442
Soldier killed, five more injured in Kech attack: Levies

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Soldier killed, five more injured in Kech attack: Levies

A soldier was killed and five others injured in an attack on security forces in Balochistan’s Kech, Turbat Levies confirmed Friday.

Unidentified men ambushed FC personnel in a mountainous area some 70 kilometres away from the District Headquarters Turbat.

The attackers fired rockets and used small weapons as well, the Turbat Levies said. They injured one soldier, identified as Lance Naik Waseem Shaheed. Five others, including a hawaldar, were injured.

They were all shifted to a nearby hospital.

Security forces have sealed the area and a search for the attackers is underway.

