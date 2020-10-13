Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh reports 222 cases, 6 deaths from COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: Online

Sindh has reported 222 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 140,756, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Six more people lost their lives from the virus, with Sindh’s overall death toll rising to 2,562.

A total of 8,448 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours in Sindh, Shah said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shah said so far 1,491,784 samples have been tested all over Sindh which diagnosed 140,756 cases. Of them, 95% or 133,474 patients recovered, including 282 overnight.

According to the chief minister, currently 4,720 patients are under treatment, of whom 4,380 are in home isolation, six in isolation centers and 334 at different hospitals. The condition of 188 patients is stated to be critical, including 25 who have been shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to follow SOPs to stay safe.

Coronavirus
 
