Sialkot men accused of murder shot outside court

Two men accused of murder, Adnan and Khawaja Zahir, were shot by unidentified men when they were on their way to a Sialkot court for a hearing on Saturday.

Adnan passed away on the spot. Zahir, on the hand, has been shifted to the Civil Hospital where he’s reportedly in critical condition.

Two other people present at the site were also injured.

According to the police, the men were attacked near the lawyers’ chamber. They had arrived to appear before the court in the hearing of a murder case against them.

“The attackers came out of nowhere and opened fire at the men,” a police officer said.

The police have detained three suspects and have started interrogating them. An FIR has been registered.