HOME > Pakistan

Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away

Sindh Chief Minister Special Assistant Rashid Rabbani has passed away in Karachi

Five months ago, Rabbani had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was later put on a ventilator.

Condolences have started pouring in for the PPP leader.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over Rabbani’s demise and extended his condolences to the entire family, saying that he was one of the few who could be counted among late Benazir Bhutto’s closest associates.

PPP’s Saeed Ghani tweeted that funeral prayers for Rabbani will be held tonight (Thursday) at 10:30pm at Umar Sharif Park in Clifton Block 2.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also extended his condolences to the family over Rabbani’s death. He said Rabbani was a seasoned politician.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a three-day mourning period over the sad demise of the senior party leader.

According to a statement by the PPP Media Cell, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a three-day mourning over the demise of Rabbani.

The October 18 public meeting due to be held in Karachi will be held in his memory along with the Shuhda-e-Karsaz, Bilawal said.

Pakistan PPP Rashid Rabbani
 
