Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away

Sindh Chief Minister Special Assistant Rashid Rabbani has passed away in Karachi

Five months ago, Rabbani had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was later put on a ventilator.

Condolences have started pouring in for the PPP leader.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over Rabbani’s demise and extended his condolences to the entire family, saying that he was one of the few who could be counted among late Benazir Bhutto’s closest associates.

وزیراعلیٰ سندھ مراد علی شاہ کا سینئر پی پی پی رہنما راشد ربانی کے انتقال پر گہرے دکھ کا اظہار



راشد ربانی کا شمار محترمہ بینظیر بھٹو کے قریبی ساتھیوں میں ہوتا ہے، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ



مرحوم کی جمہوریت کیلئے خدمات ہمیشہ یاد رکھی جائیں گی، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ pic.twitter.com/mkcOJ4xkzJ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) October 15, 2020

PPP’s Saeed Ghani tweeted that funeral prayers for Rabbani will be held tonight (Thursday) at 10:30pm at Umar Sharif Park in Clifton Block 2.

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون

ہمارے سینئر ساتھی راشد حسین ربانی بھی ہمیں چھوڑ گئے۔

منفرد شخصیت کے مالک، ہر وقت خوش رہنے والے ہمارے ہر دلعزیز بھائی، بزرگ جنکا کوئی نعم البدل نہیں ہوسکتا۔

راشد بھائی میں اب آپ جتنا مذاق کس سے کروں گا۔

چئیرمین مجھے معاف کردینا 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/SO6xVK41Q9 — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) October 15, 2020

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also extended his condolences to the family over Rabbani’s death. He said Rabbani was a seasoned politician.

گورنرسندھ عمران اسماعیل کا پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے سینئر رہنما راشد حسین ربانی کے انتقال پر افسوس کا اظہار



مرحوم کی مغفرت، درجات کی بلندی اور لواحقین کیلئے صبرجمیل کی دُعا



مرحوم ایک دیرینہ اور سیاسی کارکن تھے انکی مغفرت کیلئے اللہ تعالیٰ سے دُعا گوہوں۔ گورنر سندھ@ImranIsmailPTI — Governor Sindh (@GovernorSindh33) October 15, 2020

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a three-day mourning period over the sad demise of the senior party leader.

According to a statement by the PPP Media Cell, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a three-day mourning over the demise of Rabbani.

The October 18 public meeting due to be held in Karachi will be held in his memory along with the Shuhda-e-Karsaz, Bilawal said.