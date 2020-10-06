SBCA short-staffed, shuffles officers for third time in two months

The Sindh Building Control Authority shuffled around its officers for the third time in the last two months on Tuesday.

This time, 13 officers, including directors, deputy directors and assistant directors, have been transferred with the approval of the SBCA director-general.

Last month, 12 officers were transferred while 13 were transferred in August.

In the recent notification issued on Tuesday, six SBCA directors have been given additional charge of another town.

SBCA New Karachi Town Director Samit Ali Khan will now look after Liaquatabad as well, Lyari Director Munir Ahmed Bhambhro after Jamshed Town-I, Saddar-I Director Abdul Hameed Zardari after Saddar-II, Gulshan Town-II Director Umair Maqbool after Jamshed Town-II and SBCA Baldia Director Syed Samad Raza after Saddar Town-I.

The building affairs of Shah Faisal Town and Liaquatabad Town will be looked after by Khalid Fayyaz, who is now an SBCA deputy director.

Six SBCA directors are now to look after the building matters of 12 towns.

Why is SBCA facing a staff shortage?

Around 40 SBCA officers, including four directors, have been suspended since March 2020. This is one of the reasons why the authority is short on staff.

These officers have been suspended over corruption and illegal construction charges and investigation is underway against all of them. But SBCA Director Information Ali Mehdi Kazmi says they are short staffed because of other reason.

SBCA officers, he said, are applying for “retirement before time” due to escalating tensions after inquiries by NAB and other bodies into illegal construction in Karachi for the last 15 years or so.

“Six SBCA officers will retire by January next year while six are have already applied for retirement before time,” Kazmi said.

He says the officers are afraid of inquiries and suspension from service on corruption charges.

“I am trying to convince those officers to face this hard time, but they are not ready to do it,” Kazmi said.

Other officers who have been transferred include Deputy Director Ishtiaq Ahmed from Gulberg Town to the E&BS Section, Assistant Director Muhammad Asim Ansari from Saddar-I to Saddar-II, Assistant Director Hizbullah Shaikh from Gulshan Town-II to Saddar Town-II, Assistant Director Muhammad Kashif Soomro from Saddar-I to Gulshan Town-II, Assistant Director Aftab Ahmed from the E&BS Section to the Design Section and Assistant Director Farah Atique from the Design Section to the Structure Section.

SBCA DG Ashkaar Dawar is going to retire in the first week of November.