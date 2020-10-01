Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Residents file petition for relocation of bear at Karachi Zoo

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Residents file petition for relocation of bear at Karachi Zoo

Photo: Twitter

Residents of Karachi filed a petition in the Sindh High Court on Thursday demanding the relocation of a bear cub at the Karachi Zoo.

Earlier this week, a video of a brown bear, confined in cage 77 at the zoo, went viral on social media. It showed the animal in a dire condition, thirsty and suffering in the heat.

Following this, animal rights activists across the city expressed their concerns over the bear’s condition and decided to file a petition against keeping it at the zoo.

A total of 38 people signed the petition which was filed in the court by Barrister Mohsin Shahwani.

The petitioners said that the bear cub, Rano, is being kept in a very small enclosure, away from her family. “The bear is not fed on time, neither are its other needs looked out for,” Shahwani said.

The petitioner demanded that the bear should be sent back to Skardu where its other family members are, adding that the bear is not native to Karachi and the city’s climate is not suitable for it.

“The condition of the Karachi Zoo is very bad and the place has become hazardous for animals living there,” Shahwani said, pointing out that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation doesn’t have the funds or skilled workers to take care of animals.

He demanded that a two-member committee be formed to look into the condition of the zoo and suggest improvements in it. It will also make sure that animals are kept according to their natural habitat requirements.

“It is very important that these animals are tended to carefully. Even our religion doesn’t allow us to treat animals in a bad way,” the petitioner added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Zoo Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.