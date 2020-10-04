Residents await help days after Sindh floods wreaked havoc

Residents of Sindh still await help, days after the floods wreaked havoc in multiple areas of the province.

People in districts such as Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin and Tharparkar have been forced out into the wild after floods swept away their valuables, homes and cattle.

Crops spread over hundreds of acres of land were destroyed, leaving farmers without livelihoods. Residents have complained that the government promised to provide them with rations but it has been days since help arrived.

During the monsoon rains in August this year, over 500,000 villages were swept away.

Earlier, CM Shah had announced that the families of those killed in the floods will receive aid of Rs500,000 and those injured will be given Rs200,000 by the government.