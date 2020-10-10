Religious cleric, driver shot dead in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

Unidentified men shot and killed a religious cleric and his driver in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony in what is being reported as a case of sectarian violence Saturday night.

Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia was inside a Vigo with his driver near Shama Shopping Centre. He is the principal of Jamia Farooqia, a popular university of Islamic Studies in Shah Faisal.

A large contingent of police has reached the scene and is investigating further. They are collecting CCTV camera footage from nearby shops.

Korangi SSP Faisal Chachar said empty bullet shells have been found from the scene and sent to forensics.

Maulana Adil was also teaching at Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, which is the largest Deobandi Islamic seminary in Pakistan. Malauna Saleemullah Khan, the founder of Jamia Farooqui, was his father.

Two weeks ago, the imam of a mosque in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony No 1 was attacked while leading Maghrib prayers.

CCTV footage of the attack shows the imam leading the prayers at around 6:30pm. Suddenly a man gets up in the middle and attacks the imam.

Other worshippers initially looked on in shock but then they caught the assailant and beat him up. The imam suffered minor injuries in the attack but the assailant was badly injured.