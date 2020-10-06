Rana Sanaullah, Safdar’s bail extended in NAB office attack case

A Lahore anti-terrorism court extended on Tuesday interim bail of PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retired) Safdar until October 12 in the NAB office attack case.

Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retired) Safdar were among dozens of PML-N members booked for the attack. Their interim bail was to expire today.

The accused appear before the anti-terrorism court on Tuesday. Saiful Malook Khokhar, Faisal Khokhar and others also had their bail extended in the case. Safdar also moved the court to exempt him from personal appearance, which was granted.

Sanaullah criticised Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed for using derogatory language against PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz. He was speaking to the media after the hearing.

“Stay in your limits, Sheikh Rasheed,” he warned. “The language you used for Maryam, do not use it again as it will cost you dearly.”