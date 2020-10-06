Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Rahim Yar Khan: Wildlife department rescues dozens of smuggled parrots

SAMAA |
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Rahim Yar Khan: Wildlife department rescues dozens of smuggled parrots

Photo: AFP

The wildlife department in Rahim Yar Khan rescued dozens of parrots of rare species that were being smuggled to Karachi, it said Tuesday.

The birds were found during a raid at the Rahim Yar Khan railway station, a spokesperson for the wildlife department said.

“The parrots were locked up in four boxes that were kept in a bogie of the Khyber Mail Express traveling from Lahore to Karachi,” the spokesperson said.

According to a wildlife inspector, railways officials were suspected of their involvement in the smuggling bid. He said carrying rare species of birds from one city to another was illegal.

The birds have been shifted to a wildlife park.

