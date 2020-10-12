Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Rahim Yar Khan man kills wife, daughter over money

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Rahim Yar Khan man kills wife, daughter over money

A man killed his wife and daughter over a family dispute on money in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sadiqabad, the police said on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Allah Ditta, was unemployed and couldn’t pay for his expenses.

“He was very distressed about his financial condition after which he got into an argument with his family and killed them,” a police officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police have arrested Ditta and have started interrogating him.

In another incident in the city, a woman and her daughter were killed during sleep in Iqbalabad in what is reported to be an ‘honour killing’.

According to the police, three unidentified men had broken into the victims’ house and slit their throats with a dagger. They managed to escape from the crime scene.

The police have formed a special team to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

FaceBook WhatsApp
murders rahim yar khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
National Bank denies data hack news, says single ATM affected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.