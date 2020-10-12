Rahim Yar Khan man kills wife, daughter over money

A man killed his wife and daughter over a family dispute on money in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sadiqabad, the police said on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Allah Ditta, was unemployed and couldn’t pay for his expenses.

“He was very distressed about his financial condition after which he got into an argument with his family and killed them,” a police officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police have arrested Ditta and have started interrogating him.

In another incident in the city, a woman and her daughter were killed during sleep in Iqbalabad in what is reported to be an ‘honour killing’.

According to the police, three unidentified men had broken into the victims’ house and slit their throats with a dagger. They managed to escape from the crime scene.

The police have formed a special team to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.