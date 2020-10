The moon for the month of Rabiul Awwal could not be sighted in Pakistan, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Mufti Muneebur Rehman confirmed Saturday evening.

The first of Rabiul Awwal will be on Monday, October 19. Eid Miladun Nabi will fall on Friday, October 30.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s chairperson made the announcement after chairing a meeting of the moon sighting committee in Karachi.

Zonal committees had meetings in Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad.