Wednesday, October 14, 2020  | 25 Safar, 1442
Quetta police find Rs85,000 inside pockets of unconscious ‘beggar’

Posted: Oct 14, 2020
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Law enforcers say money will be handed over to man’s son

The police found an unconscious and injured man, believed to be a beggar, with Rs85,000 in his pockets in Quetta on Wednesday.

Shah Mohammad rode a donkey cart, the police said. He was hit by a motorcyclist on Saryab Road and taken to Civil hospital.

At the hospital, doctors and law enforcers found Rs85,000 in cash inside Mohammad’s waistcoat pocket.

Police said that the amount has been kept “safe” and it will be handed over the Mohammad’s son.

The police said Mohammad is suffering from mental health problems.

A case has been registered against unidentified motorcyclists.

