Quetta bans pillion riding ahead of PDM jalsa

Quetta has placed a ban on pillion riding ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday).

The ban will come into effect midnight (Saturday) and remain in place for 24 hours.

The Balochistan government issued a notification for the ban. Section 144 has also been imposed, which means a display of arms will also not be allowed in public.

The pillion riding ban will not be applicable on women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of law enforcement agencies, employees of the essential services and journalists.

Around 11 opposition parties will be participating in the jalsa tomorrow.