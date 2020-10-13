Punjab IG reveals how Lahore motorway rape suspect was arrested

The prime suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case had been moving from one place to another to escape from the police, said Punjab Inspector General Inam Ghani.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, the officer revealed how the Punjab police arrested Abid Malhi 33 days after the crime was committed.

He had raped and then robbed a woman in front of her children on the Lahore motorway on September 9. He was arrested from Faisalabad Monday night.

According to the police, the suspect had immediately gone to his home after the crime.

“Malhi had seen himself on television. Following this, he kept changing his location,” IG Ghani said, adding that he visited Bahawalnagar’s Fort Abbas, Manga Mandi, Chiniot, and Faisalabad during this time.

His accomplice, Iqbal alias Bala, kept him updated.

“Earlier this week, Malhi had called his family using his brother-in-law’s cellphone which the police tracked. When he came back to his house, the police were waiting for him,” IG Ghani added.

On Tuesday, an anti-terrorism court remanded the prime suspect for 14 days and sent him to jail for an identification parade. His accomplice, Shafqat Ali, who was already in police custody was also brought before the court and remanded into police custody until October 28.

Here is a timeline of all the latest updates in the case.