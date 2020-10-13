PTI MNA furious with own govt over inflation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Major (retired) Tahir Sadiq is not pleased with how his government is dealing with Pakistan’s inflation problem.

He furiously criticised PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies on SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik Live on Tuesday.

Inflation, unemployment, bad governance and corruption at the lowest level is on the rise, he told Nadeem Malik, the programme’s host.

His comments came shortly after another PTI MNA, Andleeb Abbas, attempted to defend the government.

In the last 100 years, a worse economic shortage has not been witnessed than the one we see today, she said, using India and United States as examples of comparison for Pakistan.

She said Pakistan is being “applauded” for saving its economy and the coronavirus together.

Abbas tried to pin the inflation problem onto the “corruption” in Sindh to which Malik said the real problem lies in “inefficient handling” by the PTI government.

Watch this video to see what Major (retd) Sadiq had to say.