Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

No communication from PTA despite efforts: TikTok

Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No communication from PTA despite efforts: TikTok

Photo: AFP

Popular video-sharing app TikTok says it has received no communication from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and its services remain blocked in Pakistan despite its “concerted” efforts to address questions from the government over the past year.

In a statement issued on Saturday, TikTok said they continued to engage with the PTA after the app was banned in Pakistan to demonstrate their commitment to comply with local laws and further enhance their content moderation capacity.

The PTA blocked the video sharing app TikTok on October 9. The authority said that they have taken the decision after receiving complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app.

We’ve made concerted efforts to address questions from the Government of Pakistan around our content moderation process, including significantly increasing the capacity of our local language content moderation team, the statement read.

TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and joy and that’s just what we’ve done in Pakistan, it said, highlight that the app has built a community whose creativity and passion has brought joy to households across Pakistan and opened vital economic opportunities to incredibly talented creators.

“This is why we’re disappointed that our users and creators in Pakistan are still unable to access TikTok,” it said.

TikTok says they ready to assess their allocation of resources to the market if the government decides to reopen access to the app’s services.

“It’s unfortunate that Pakistan’s vibrant online community is still unable to showcase their talent and creativity to our hundreds of millions of users worldwide. We look forward to being able to reconnect with the energetic and talented youth of Pakistan and play our role in the success story of Pakistan,” the statement concluded.

HOME  
 
 
