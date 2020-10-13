Prototype launched of viewing Karachi as one big data set

A working prototype of a framework to look at Karachi through a data lens has been developed by Karachi Futures.

It aims to use satellite imagery and remote sensing to look at green spaces in Karachi at different levels of granularity.

Karachi Futures is a research initiative cum tech shop currently focused on the environment and the factors that influence the environment like green cover and spaces, land surface temperature, Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, and urban build up.

Karachi Futures Co-founder and Director Puruesh Chaudhary says that for a growing city like Karachi, it is essential for the population to have quality clean air. The platform being developed is in the right direction, she said.

The Karachi Futures platform is being built with the long-term vision of becoming a one-stop shop for all data and insights on Karachi, read a press statement issued by it on Tuesday. The initiative utilises open data and open technology. The research platform will eventually collate and timely update historical data on 130 data points and metrics, mostly sourced via open source technology or open data sources.

“What we have right now is a working prototype of what the platform aims to be – it is one small part of a much larger, more complex puzzle. We are super excited to see how we can develop this platform further to provide actionable insights to all stakeholders; be it citizens or the government,” said Karachi Futures Co-founder and Director Hisham Sajid.

The idea is to solve Karachi’s problems by mapping and tracking them, using a set of tools and apps that will be designed as a part of the Karachi Futures platform. The platform will enable multiple stakeholders to look at Karachi from a new dimension. It will also facilitate policy makers looking to govern better, academics, researchers and advisors to understand better, while empowering citizens to hold those in power accountable.

It also shows great potential in helping companies and corporations to better understand the city in which they operate, enabling them to grow sustainably in unison with the city.

The prototype can be accessed here.