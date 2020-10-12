Prime suspect in rape, murder of Charsadda toddler arrested

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have arrested the prime suspect in the rape and murder case of a two-year-old girl in Charsadda, KP spokesperson Kamran Bangash confirmed Monday.

The toddler’s body was found in a field in Sheikh Kali on Wednesday last week. According to the two-member medical team of Charsadda’s District Headquarters Hospital, the medical reports corroborated the rape. It added that she was stabbed to death.

The residents of the neighbourhood said the toddler was kidnapped a day before her body was found.

Addressing the media on Monday, the spokesperson said that the suspect, identified as Lal Muhammad, was from the toddler’s neighbourhood and aged 47 years. “The police have recovered the murder weapon and the two-year-old’s clothes from his possession,” Bangash said.

According to Bangash, within three days of the crime, which was committed on October 6, the police had taken Muhammad into custody and had started interrogating him. “A special police team solved the case within a week.”

He lauded the police’s efforts calling them an “exemplary force”. “This case will create deterrence so that criminals realise that they can’t get away with such crimes,” Bangash added.

The incident had sparked outcry across the country as human right activists and residents demanded that the perpetrators are arrested immediately and justice be served.

Last week, the police had arrested eight suspects in the investigation. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had also taken notice of the crime and had instructed the police to arrest all those involved as soon as possible.