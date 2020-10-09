Govt won’t be blackmailed by opposition’s tactics: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government will not be blackmailed by the opposition’s tactics and no corrupt element will be given an NRO.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Insaf Lawyers Forum in Islamabad on Friday, he said those who want to protect their corruption will not be allowed to do so.

The premier said rule of law is the basis of a civilized society and the State of Madina was also established on the basis of rule of law.

He said Pakistan is proud of its armed forces and said they have “rendered unparalleled sacrifices against the war on terror and registered remarkable success against the tide of terrorism”.

He said those who are speaking against Pakistan Army are actually pursuing the agenda of India.

The PM said PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif “fought with every army chief” because he wanted to turn the military into Punjab police.