‘PPP will make Gilgit Baltistan a constitutionally recognised province’

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says his party will make Gilgit-Baltistan a constitutionally recognised province.

Imran Khan only gave a “lollipop” on making South Punjab a separate province, Bilawal said.

The young PPP leader was giving a speech in Skardu on Saturday where he is campaigning for the upcoming elections.

Bilawal became the first national leader to kick off an election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan with plans to hit up 23 districts in 23 days.



This will be the region’s third election since GB was given the power to rule itself in 2009 through its assembly.



In the first election in 2009 the PPP won, followed by the PML-N in 2015.

The PML-N completed its term on June 23, 2020 and the Legislative Assembly wrapped up after five years in power. Mir Afzal was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister for GB on June 24.

The vote will be held on November 15.

Vote for PPP, Bilawal appealed to the people of GB.

He told them to vote for PPP if they wanted to rid themselves of a selected government. “Imran Khan has fulfilled none of his promises,” Bilawal said.