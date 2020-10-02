Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Police detain PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi’s sons for assaulting cops

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A video shows someone hitting Hashmi's wife inside police station

Police in Karachi have locked up two sons of PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi after they assaulted policemen inside the Saudabad police station, Korangi SSP Sajid Sadozai said Friday.

Hashmi's son Naseer Nehal had a fight with someone in Malir, according to SSP Sadozai. Naseer misbehaved with policemen when they tried to stop him.

SSP Sadozai said that Hashmi and his wife reached the police station after their sons were brought in. The policemen demonstrated flexibility out of respect for Hashmi but his sons slapped them, he added.

In a video, Hashmi's son can be seen assaulting a policeman inside the police station. The video showed Hashmi trying to stop his son and later yelling at policemen for “beating” his son.

In another video, a person is seen accidentally hitting Hashmi's wife inside the police station after which his son attacks the cops.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi pmln
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway
Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.