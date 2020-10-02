Police detain PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi’s sons for assaulting cops

A video shows someone hitting Hashmi's wife inside police station

Hashmi's son Naseer Nehal had a fight with someone in Malir, according to SSP Sadozai. Naseer misbehaved with policemen when they tried to stop him.

SSP Sadozai said that Hashmi and his wife reached the police station after their sons were brought in. The policemen demonstrated flexibility out of respect for Hashmi but his sons slapped them, he added.

In a video, Hashmi's son can be seen assaulting a policeman inside the police station. The video showed Hashmi trying to stop his son and later yelling at policemen for “beating” his son.

In another video, a person is seen accidentally hitting Hashmi's wife inside the police station after which his son attacks the cops.