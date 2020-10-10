PM Khan vows to bring down food prices across Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised that the government will use all of its resources to bring down food prices in the country from Monday onward.

“We are already examining causes of the price hikes: whether there is a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias,” he said in a tweet on Saturday.

The premier assured that the government will also investigate if the hike has been caused by an increase in international prices for palm oil, lentils or any other item.

The government will devise a strategy for this purpose, he added.

Following this, Minister of State for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar also tweeted that South Asia is experiencing temporary food inflation.

“The government will take all measures needed to reduce prices of essential commodities. Imported wheat and sugar will be released at control rates by provinces. All options are being examined for other commodities.”

Earlier this week, people across Pakistan complained that the price of essential food items such as wheat, lentils, sugar and rice have skyrocketed.