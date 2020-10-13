Tuesday, October 13, 2020  | 24 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Phone numbers of 25 Sindh woman officers leaked

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Phone numbers of 25 Sindh woman officers leaked

The phone numbers of 25 commissioned woman officers of Sindh were leaked on ‘inappropriate websites’ after they filed a petition in the Sindh High Court regarding promotions.

The women are posted at the Sindh Social Welfare Department. Earlier this month, they had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court regarding not being awarded promotions.

Before the first hearing of the case was held, the phone numbers of the officers were leaked on multiple social media platforms.

According to the officers, they have been receiving phone calls and inappropriate messages from unknown numbers–both national and international. They also complained that they were being harassed online.

The officers have registered a joint complaint at the cyber crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency and have requested the chief secretary of the province to take notice of the matter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
harassment Sindh Welfare Department
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Lahore motorway rape Day 34: Prime suspect heads to court
Lahore motorway rape Day 34: Prime suspect heads to court
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi for one month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.