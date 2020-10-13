Phone numbers of 25 Sindh woman officers leaked

The phone numbers of 25 commissioned woman officers of Sindh were leaked on ‘inappropriate websites’ after they filed a petition in the Sindh High Court regarding promotions.

The women are posted at the Sindh Social Welfare Department. Earlier this month, they had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court regarding not being awarded promotions.

Before the first hearing of the case was held, the phone numbers of the officers were leaked on multiple social media platforms.

According to the officers, they have been receiving phone calls and inappropriate messages from unknown numbers–both national and international. They also complained that they were being harassed online.

The officers have registered a joint complaint at the cyber crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency and have requested the chief secretary of the province to take notice of the matter.