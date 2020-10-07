Peshawar university’s internet connection suspended, online classes halted

Internet services at Peshawar’s Islamia College University were suspended on Wednesday, halting online classes and research at the varsity.

According to the university management, the connection was suspended after the varsity’s internet bills weren’t paid for nearly a year.

“The total bill for the last nine months had amounted to over Rs4 billion,” the varsity’s spokesperson said, adding that the management had already requested the Higher Education Commission to release funds for payments of bills and other utilities.

“We didn’t hear back from them or receive any money,” he said.

Following the suspension, teachers and students at the university complained that studies and research have halted midway.

The spokesperson added that the suspension will result in huge academic losses.