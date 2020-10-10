Peshawar college students criticised for filming TikTok video on campus

Students of Peshawar’s Edwardes College were met with criticism for filming a TikTok video inside the college premises and later posting it on Facebook.

According to the college’s management, students are not allowed to use their phones during or after classes, yet in the past few months dozen of such videos have surfaced on social media.

The video was shot in the lawn of the college. The students featured in the video were, however, not in their uniforms.

Other students and parents disapproved of the video, saying that it adversely affects the reputation and prestige of the college. They added that these students receive “special favors” from the administration.

The management, on the other hand, has called a disciplinary committee of the students involved in filming the video and has placed a ban on the use of mobile phones on college premises.

On Friday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority banned TikTok. It said that they have taken the decision after receiving complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app.

The authority said that it has informed TikTok that they are ‘open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by the app to moderate unlawful content’