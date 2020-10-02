PEMRA bans coverage of Lahore motorway rape case

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority barred on Friday news channels from covering the Lahore motorway rape case.

A woman was raped in front of her children when her car ran out of fuel on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9.

The case rattled the country and attracted additional anger after a police official seemed to blame the victim because she was driving at night without a male companion.

While imposing the ban, PEMRA referred to the order of a Lahore anti-terrorism court hearing the case.

The court said that one of the accused in the case had been remanded into judicial custody for the purpose of identification parade.

It ruled that the media coverage of the case would diminish the evidentiary worth of the material gathered by the prosecution.

“It is an offence related to sex, and certainly due to media coverage, concerned victim and her family will also be disgraced,” the court observed earlier in the day.

It directed the PEMRA chairman to stop coverage of the case. The regulator in turn asked all satellite TV channels to comply with the court order.

“In case of non-compliance, PEMRA shall be constrained to initiate legal action,” it said.