Pakistan’s NUST to locally produce cardiac stents

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the N-Ovative Health Technology Facility on Friday which will locally produce cardiac stents.

An initiative of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad, it will help the government save the government Rs8 billion a year. It will also bring down the treatment cost of multiple cardiac conditions in the country.

In his address to students and engineers of the varsity, the premier said that a huge number of people die from cardiac ailments in the country and lauded NUST for its initiative. Producing cardiac stents locally is nothing less than a breakthrough, PM Khan said.

He remarked that nations decide for themselves where they want to head and have their goals and aspirations clear for themselves. “Unfortunately, we see a lack of coordination in out organisations which is blurring our vision.”

The prime minister said that Pakistan’s imports were more than its exports. China, on the other hand, increased its imports and strengthened ts economy this way. Turkey did the same.

“How will a country prosper without investments,” he asked.

Talking about overseas Pakistani, the PM added that they are important asset of the country and play an important part for the economy.

Pakistan has now become one of the 18 countries in the world producing cardiac stents. Apart from Pakistan, Turkey is the only other Muslim nation that produces stents.