Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan wedding halls to close by 10pm, hold two-hour events

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Pakistan wedding halls to close by 10pm, hold two-hour events

Photo: Online

Wedding halls across the country will only be allowed to host events for two hours, according to the new coronavirus SOPs announced by the National Command and Operation Centre.

Wedding halls reopened in Pakistan on September 15.

The NCOC has made additions to the precautionary measures to be followed by hall managements after coronavirus cases in the country spiked.

According to the new instructions, halls will not be allowed to remain open past 10pm. Only 300 people will be allowed to attend indoor events. For outdoor events, 500 people can be accommodated.

Halls violating the SOPs will be fined or closed down. The NCOC added that in this case, the halls will have to return the advance amounts collected from customers at the time of booking.

On October 9, Pakistan reported a total of 661 COVID-19 cases while eight people succumbed to the virus. The recovery rate was reported to be 95.3%. The highest number of cases were reported from Sindh and Punjab.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Wedding Halls
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
marriage halls, marriage hall sops, marriage hall sops karachi, marriage hall sops punjab, wedding halls, wedding hall sops
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.