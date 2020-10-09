Pakistan wedding halls to close by 10pm, hold two-hour events

Wedding halls across the country will only be allowed to host events for two hours, according to the new coronavirus SOPs announced by the National Command and Operation Centre.

Wedding halls reopened in Pakistan on September 15.

The NCOC has made additions to the precautionary measures to be followed by hall managements after coronavirus cases in the country spiked.

According to the new instructions, halls will not be allowed to remain open past 10pm. Only 300 people will be allowed to attend indoor events. For outdoor events, 500 people can be accommodated.

Halls violating the SOPs will be fined or closed down. The NCOC added that in this case, the halls will have to return the advance amounts collected from customers at the time of booking.

On October 9, Pakistan reported a total of 661 COVID-19 cases while eight people succumbed to the virus. The recovery rate was reported to be 95.3%. The highest number of cases were reported from Sindh and Punjab.