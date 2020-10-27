Tuesday, October 27, 2020  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan to reduce sentence of prisoners on Eid Miladun Nabi

Cabinet makes decision

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan to reduce sentence of prisoners on Eid Miladun Nabi

Photo: File

The federal cabinet has approved a reduction in the sentence of prisoners on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi.

It met in Islamabad on Monday with Prime Minister Imran Khan as the chair.

The remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron which hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe were condemned in the meeting.

The cabinet was briefed about the procurement and availability of wheat in the country. It was informed that availability of 1.5 million metric tons of wheat will be ensured by January 31 next year.

The Ministry of Industries and Production gave a briefing about the import and availability of sugar. It was said that so far 266,939 metric tons of sugar is available. The private sector has imported 99,639 metric tons, while 4 52,951 metric tons of additional sugar will be made available next month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that an organised and coordinated mechanism should be evolved for timely assessment of the needs of sugar and wheat in the country, keeping in view the requirements of all the provinces.

He said difficulties in the way of import should be addressed to avert any shortage.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cabinet
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
7 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 48: Rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Sindh IG was abducted, taken to sector commander’s office: Zubair
Sindh IG was abducted, taken to sector commander’s office: Zubair
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.