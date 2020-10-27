Pakistan to reduce sentence of prisoners on Eid Miladun Nabi

The federal cabinet has approved a reduction in the sentence of prisoners on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi.

It met in Islamabad on Monday with Prime Minister Imran Khan as the chair.

The remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron which hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe were condemned in the meeting.

The cabinet was briefed about the procurement and availability of wheat in the country. It was informed that availability of 1.5 million metric tons of wheat will be ensured by January 31 next year.

The Ministry of Industries and Production gave a briefing about the import and availability of sugar. It was said that so far 266,939 metric tons of sugar is available. The private sector has imported 99,639 metric tons, while 4 52,951 metric tons of additional sugar will be made available next month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that an organised and coordinated mechanism should be evolved for timely assessment of the needs of sugar and wheat in the country, keeping in view the requirements of all the provinces.

He said difficulties in the way of import should be addressed to avert any shortage.